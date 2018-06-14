The follow-up to 2016 Scottish Album of the Year winner Varmints.

Anna Meredith has announced a new album called Anno. Out August 17 on Moshi Moshi, the LP sees original compositions by Meredith woven into pieces from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Meredith, a former composer for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, recorded the album with the Scottish Ensemble violin orchestra. According to the press release, the album features “experimental, utterly fresh partner pieces to sit alongside Vivaldi’s original compositions.”

Anno began life as a live project. It was first performed at Spitalfields Music Summer Festival in June 2016 as an immersive show that saw the musicians move around the stage, with a visual accompaniment from artist Eleanor Meredith.

Listen to ‘Low Light’ below and pre-order Anno from Moshi Moshi today. The project will also be available in an exclusive binaural recording.

Tracklist:

SPRING

01. ‘Solstice Light In’ – Anna Meredith

02. ‘Dawn’ – Antonio Vivaldi

03. ‘Birds’ – Anna Meredith

04. ‘Meadow’ – Antonio Vivaldi

05. ‘Stoop’ – Anna Meredith

SUMMER

06. ‘Heat’ – Antonio Vivaldi

07. ‘Haze’ – Anna Meredith

08. ‘Thunder’ – Antonio Vivaldi

AUTUMN

09. ‘Bloom’ – Anna Meredith

10. ‘Slumber’ – Antonio Vivaldi

11. ‘Stillness’ – Anna Meredith

12. ‘Chase Antonio’ – Vivaldi

WINTER

13. ‘Low Light’ – Anna Meredith

14. ‘Ice Antonio’ – Vivaldi

15. ‘Embers’ – Antonio Vivaldi

16. ‘Solstice’ – Light Out Anna Meredith