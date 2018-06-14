The follow-up to 2016 Scottish Album of the Year winner Varmints.
Anna Meredith has announced a new album called Anno. Out August 17 on Moshi Moshi, the LP sees original compositions by Meredith woven into pieces from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
Meredith, a former composer for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, recorded the album with the Scottish Ensemble violin orchestra. According to the press release, the album features “experimental, utterly fresh partner pieces to sit alongside Vivaldi’s original compositions.”
Anno began life as a live project. It was first performed at Spitalfields Music Summer Festival in June 2016 as an immersive show that saw the musicians move around the stage, with a visual accompaniment from artist Eleanor Meredith.
Listen to ‘Low Light’ below and pre-order Anno from Moshi Moshi today. The project will also be available in an exclusive binaural recording.
Tracklist:
SPRING
01. ‘Solstice Light In’ – Anna Meredith
02. ‘Dawn’ – Antonio Vivaldi
03. ‘Birds’ – Anna Meredith
04. ‘Meadow’ – Antonio Vivaldi
05. ‘Stoop’ – Anna Meredith
SUMMER
06. ‘Heat’ – Antonio Vivaldi
07. ‘Haze’ – Anna Meredith
08. ‘Thunder’ – Antonio Vivaldi
AUTUMN
09. ‘Bloom’ – Anna Meredith
10. ‘Slumber’ – Antonio Vivaldi
11. ‘Stillness’ – Anna Meredith
12. ‘Chase Antonio’ – Vivaldi
WINTER
13. ‘Low Light’ – Anna Meredith
14. ‘Ice Antonio’ – Vivaldi
15. ‘Embers’ – Antonio Vivaldi
16. ‘Solstice’ – Light Out Anna Meredith