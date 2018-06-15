Ballroom luminary Byrell the Great releases two new tracks

By , Jun 15 2018

Hear ‘Akasha’s Tears’ and ‘Bean Qween’.

Earlier this week, ballroom luminary Byrell the Great tweeted about starting a new EP. For anyone worried about having to wait, good news: Byrell’s released two new tracks today.

“‘Akasha’s Tears’ was me digging deep into the tribal house sound that I love so much,” Byrell notes. “It started out as a runway beat I made before going to a ball. It somehow ended turning into [something] very dance-y by the time of the first drop, which one of my friends said ‘this is liberation on the dancefloor’. It’s very different from anything I’ve done but still has my sound and flare to it.” You can hear it on Viceland ballroom series My House.

“‘Bean Queen’ I made after a The Hangover kind of night, home still wanting to rage. The aggressive yet subtle drums gave me life while creating this.”

Check them out below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Hilary Woods invokes a dancer’s spirit on Sacred Bones debut Colt

Jun 15 2018

FACT Rated: Hilary Woods
Iceland’s Kælan Mikla take their performance art punk to the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown Fest

Jun 15 2018

Kælan Mikla on their brand of post-punk, performing for Robert...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy