All you need in one tiny box.

What if you could ditch your laptop for production and fit all of the plugins you need onto a convenient, portable little box? Well, that’s a reality thanks the MOD Duo, a handy production tool from MOD Devices.

We caught up with the German company at this weekend’s music gear-filled Sónar+D event in Barcelona – the sister event to Sónar’s long-running music festival – to find out more about the MOD Duo and how it works.

This year is Sónar’s 25th birthday, which it celebrated by sending music into space from artists like Autechre, Laurel Halo, Holly Herndon and Daedelus, who even showed us how he did it in our video feature, How to Make a Track for Extraterrestrial Contact.

