Glasgow School of Art and O2 ABC Glasgow suffer “extensive damage” in devastating blaze

No casualties have been reported.

A huge fire broke out at Glasgow’s School of Art last night (June 15) that has spread to nearby buildings including the city’s O2 ABC music venue.

More than 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were called to tackle the blaze, which began at about 11.20pm on Friday, reports the BBC. Nearby homes were evacuated by police, but there have been no reported casualties.

The blaze tore through the iconic Mackintosh building, which was ravaged by fire in 2014. The Mackintosh library was being restored in a project estimated to cost up to £35m. It was due to reopen next year. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Peter Heath said it was likely that all the restoration work carried out since the last fire had been destroyed.

The O2 – which has previously hosted performances by Kendrick Lamar and George Clinton – also suffered “extensive damage.” The venue tweeted earlier today that “everyone is safe and there are no casualties.”

Newly reunited indie veterans Belly were due to play at the ABC tonight. The show has now been moved to The Garage. More show updates will be posted later today.

A spokesman for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze had now been largely contained, however, a few pockets of fire remained. All streets around the area are currently closed.

Glasgow labels Numbers – who have hosted parties at Glasgow School of Art – and LuckyMe tweeted their support following the blaze. See a selection of responses below.

Glasgow School of Art — LUCKYME® (@LuckyMe) June 16, 2018

❤️ Glasgow School of Art + ABC — Numbers. (@numbers) June 16, 2018