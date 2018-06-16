Sónar+D 2018: Soundcool on its accessible tool for musical collaboration

Cool sounds from Sónar+D 2018.

You might think that creating music and visuals collaboratively in real time would be the domain of experienced coders and algoravers, but as we found at Sónar+D – the sister event to Sónar’s long-running Barcelona music festival – it doesn’t have to be that way.

There, Spanish startup Soundcool gave us the lowdown on how its system of modules – controllable via phones, tablets and even Microsoft’s Kinect and forthcoming Hololens – could make musical collaboration an accessible reality for the masses.

This year is Sónar’s 25th birthday, which it celebrated by sending music into space from artists like Autechre, Laurel Halo, Holly Herndon and Daedelus, who even showed us how he did it in our video feature, How to Make a Track for Extraterrestrial Contact.

