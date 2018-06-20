Discwoman’s BEARCAT celebrates Pride with new mix

By , Jun 20 2018
Bearcat

Photograph by: Tyler Jones

The mix lands ahead of Discwoman’s Pride party in SF this Friday.

Discwoman’s BEARCAT has put together a very special mix to celebrate Pride month and specifically to tie into a massive Discwoman party this Friday at SF Pride.

Almost the entire Discwoman roster will be descending on SF’s 1015 Folsom: Riobamba, Shyboi, UMFANG, Ciel, BEARCAT, DJ Haram, Mobilegirl, Ziur, Club Chai (8ULENTINA, FOOZOOL and Jasmine Infiniti), Frankie, Juana, Christine and stud1nt.

It’s one of the finest lineups we’ve seen for a while, and if you still don’t have tickets you can snag ’em over at the 1015 site.

Listen to BEARCAT’s stunning mix below.

