The Raincoats, Deena Abdelwahed and more to play Lisbon festival Rama em Flor

Rama em Flor “represents a glorious continuum of queer feminist sound past and present.”

Post-punk icons The Raincoats and rising Tunisian producer Deena Abdelwahed and are among the artists lined up to play at Lisbon multi-arts festival Rama em Flor.

Taking place between June 27-30 across various Lisbon venues including Lounge, Damas and ZDB, the volunteer-run queer feminist celebration features free cinema sessions and zine fairs to political debates alongside paid events.

Rama em Flor’s closing party at the city’s Trienal Arquitectura de Lisboa will feature shows from Abdelwahed and The Raincoats, alongside a special live set from homegrown DJ talent Caroline Lethô. Beloved Lisbon queer punx Vaiapraia e as Rainhas do Baile will also play, while Portuguese punk vet Candy Diaz and the Intera DJ Collective will step up to the decks.

According to the press release, the party “represents a glorious continuum of queer feminist sound, past and present, with the differing genres showcased more as a utopian blend than the usual electronic/non-electronic division.” You can pick up tickets here.

This is The Raincoats’ first Portuguese tour since the ‘90s. The band were co-founded by Portugal-born Ana da Silva in 1977. For full festival schedule and lineup info, check the Rama em Flor Facebook page.

Read next: Feminist punk icon Viv Albertine on liberation, women’s anger and the value of writing