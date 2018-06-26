Chloé – Against The Clock

A 10-minute masterclass from one of France’s best producers.

Chloé has been at the heart of the French club scene since 2005. Her music – a blend of icy minimal techno and introspective synth pop – has evolved over three albums and countless 12”s for BPitch Control, Throne of Blood and her own label, Lumière Noire, on which she released last year’s Endless Revisions.

We were eager to see what Chloé could do in her studio with just 10 minutes, so we visited her in Paris where she put her gear through its paces for a hardware-heavy episode of Against The Clock. Watch above and catch Chloé at The Peacock Society Festival in Paris, which takes place from July 6–7.

