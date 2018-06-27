Madben – Against The Clock

French techno producer Madben goes Against The Clock.

Madben is one of a fresh generation of producers putting French techno on the map. His debut album Fréquence(s), released earlier this year, is a heady mix of Motor City grooves and colorful synth melodies that share the same musical DNA as legends like Laurent Garnier.

For this week’s episode of Against The Clock we visited Madben’s studio in Paris to see what he could make in 10 minutes. He challenged himself by opting for a hardware-only setup, building a punchy techno roller with his Elektron Analog Rytm, Kilpatrick Phenol semi-modular synth and lots of effects and other hardware.

