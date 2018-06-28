Playtronica brings interactive MIDI exhibition to Paris’s Centre Pompidou

MИR: A Journey into Space and Sound opens on June 30.

Innovative music tech startup Playtronica has teamed up with Berlin artist Zu Kalinowska for an “immersive” exhibition at Paris’s Centre Pompidou that turns sculptures into MIDI-controlled musical instruments.

MИR: A Journey into Space and Sound takes place from June 30–July 30 and gets its name from a radio message sent from Earth to the Venus in 1962 that means “peace” and “love” in Russian.

The exhibits – which all explore synaesthesia (the merging of senses that aren’t usually connected) in some way – include playable turntables covered in primary colored dots and a Theremin sensor that responds to hand movements.

The exhibition – which is free to attend – opens on June 30 with a one-off show from Playtronica at 5pm that features a performance on pineapples transformed into MIDI controllers.

Earlier this month, FACT caught up with the Playtronica team at Sónar+D where they gave us a look at their quirky technology – watch that below.

Read next: Simian Mobile Disco on one-of-a-kind synths and working with a choir on new album Murmurations