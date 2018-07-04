Berlin Atonal 2018 adds Machine Woman, Jay Glass Dubs, Klara Lewis and more

Berlin Atonal assembles its biggest lineup yet.
Berlin Atonal has revealed the second wave of artists for its 2018 edition, which takes place from August 22–26 at the city’s Kraftwerk venue.
Machine Woman, Jay Glass Dubs and Klara Lewis are some of the acts added to the sixth edition of the festival since it rebooted in 2013, with Transcendence Orchestra – a collaboration between Anthony Child and Daniel Bean – and Peder Mannerfeld and Pär Grindvik’s new project Aasthma also on the bill.
More unmissable artists added to the lineup include Lena Willikens, Batu, Sophia Loizou, Object Blue, Leslie Winer, Eris Drew, Objekt, Simo Cell B2B Low Jack, SW./SVN, Djrum, Rezzett, Prequel Tapes, Sissel Wincent b2b Anastasia Kristensen and Konx-om-Pax, who curates a program of music called Contemporary Hardcore.
They join previously announced artists British Murder Boys, Actress, Lucrecia Dalt, Helena Hauff, Courtesy, Gábor Lázár, Astrid Sonne, Lanark Artefax, Skee Mask and Veronica Vasicka, among many others.
Tickets cost €140 for a passport that gets you into the festival’s full five days or €35 for a single day pass. You can find full details at the Berlin Atonal website.
Check the full lineup and revisit Machine Woman’s 2017 FACT mix below.
Lineup:
Aasthma (Peder Mannerfelt + Pär Grindvik)
Actress
Alessandro Adriani
Alpha 606
Astrid Sonne presents Ephemeral
Batu
Beatrice Dillon
British Murder Boys
Bruta Non Calculant
Caroline Lethô
Changsie
Courtesy
Cura Machines with Rainer Kohlberger
Djrum
Eris Drew
Gábor Lázár presents Unfold
Giant Swan
Group A with Dead Slow Ahead
Helena Hauff
Hiro Kone presents Pure Expenditure
Iona Fortune presents Chaotic Profusion
ishi vu
Jay Glass Dubs
June
Klara Lewis
Kolorit (Lowtec + Kassem Mosse)
Konx-om-Pax
LABOUR presents next time, die consciously (بیگانگی)
Lanark Artefax
Layne
Le Syndicat Electronique
Lena Willikens
Leslie Winer presents ©ont. with Gazelle Misst’inkiette + Maeve Rose
Lil Mofo
Lucrecia Dalt presents Synclines
Machine Woman
Martina Lussi
Nikakoi
Object Blue
Objekt
Optimo
Ora Iso
Outer Space presents Organic Dial
Paradox
Patricia
Phantom Love
Photonz
Prequel Tapes
PTU
Regis
Rezzett
Robin Fox
Samuel Kerridge
Shifted / Broken English Club / Ilpo Väisänen
