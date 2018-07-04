Berlin Atonal 2018 adds Machine Woman, Jay Glass Dubs, Klara Lewis and more

Berlin Atonal assembles its biggest lineup yet.

Berlin Atonal has revealed the second wave of artists for its 2018 edition, which takes place from August 22–26 at the city’s Kraftwerk venue.

Machine Woman, Jay Glass Dubs and Klara Lewis are some of the acts added to the sixth edition of the festival since it rebooted in 2013, with Transcendence Orchestra – a collaboration between Anthony Child and Daniel Bean – and Peder Mannerfeld and Pär Grindvik’s new project Aasthma also on the bill.

More unmissable artists added to the lineup include Lena Willikens, Batu, Sophia Loizou, Object Blue, Leslie Winer, Eris Drew, Objekt, Simo Cell B2B Low Jack, SW./SVN, Djrum, Rezzett, Prequel Tapes, Sissel Wincent b2b Anastasia Kristensen and Konx-om-Pax, who curates a program of music called Contemporary Hardcore.

They join previously announced artists British Murder Boys, Actress, Lucrecia Dalt, Helena Hauff, Courtesy, Gábor Lázár, Astrid Sonne, Lanark Artefax, Skee Mask and Veronica Vasicka, among many others.

Tickets cost €140 for a passport that gets you into the festival’s full five days or €35 for a single day pass. You can find full details at the Berlin Atonal website.

Check the full lineup and revisit Machine Woman’s 2017 FACT mix below.

Lineup:

Aasthma (Peder Mannerfelt + Pär Grindvik)

Actress

Alessandro Adriani

Alpha 606

Astrid Sonne presents Ephemeral

Batu

Beatrice Dillon

British Murder Boys

Bruta Non Calculant

Caroline Lethô

Changsie

Courtesy

Cura Machines with Rainer Kohlberger

Djrum

Eris Drew

Gábor Lázár presents Unfold

Giant Swan

Group A with Dead Slow Ahead

Helena Hauff

Hiro Kone presents Pure Expenditure

Iona Fortune presents Chaotic Profusion

ishi vu

Jay Glass Dubs

June

Klara Lewis

Kolorit (Lowtec + Kassem Mosse)

Konx-om-Pax

LABOUR presents next time, die consciously (بیگانگی)

Lanark Artefax

Layne

Le Syndicat Electronique

Lena Willikens

Leslie Winer presents ©ont. with Gazelle Misst’inkiette + Maeve Rose

Lil Mofo

Lucrecia Dalt presents Synclines

Machine Woman

Martina Lussi

Nikakoi

Object Blue

Objekt

Optimo

Ora Iso

Outer Space presents Organic Dial

Paradox

Patricia

Phantom Love

Photonz

Prequel Tapes

PTU

Regis

Rezzett

Robin Fox

Samuel Kerridge

Shifted / Broken English Club / Ilpo Väisänen

