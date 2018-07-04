Jameszoo – Against The Clock

One of Amsterdam’s key players makes a track in 10 minutes.

Jameszoo is a self-described “naïve computer jazz” artist and Dutch representive of Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label, which released his debut album Fool in 2016. When he’s not making music he’s hosting residencies at the Netherlands’ Willem Twee Studios, a space filled with vintage gear for making electro-acoustic sounds.

We travelled to Den Bosch to meet Jameszoo at the space for this week’s episode of Against The Clock, where he put its unique collection of devices – including an ARP 2600 and a few pieces of test and measure equipment – through their paces with his Prophet ’08 synth.

Watch above and then see what Albert Van Abbe did with the Willem Twee collection for his ATC a few months ago.

