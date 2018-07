Paris all-stars.

This weekend marked another edition of The Peacock Society Festival in the heart of Paris. Running over the course of two nights, the electronic music festival featured an all-star line-up of DJs and live acts, including Laurent Garnier, Not Waving, Joy Orbison, Octo Octa, Kornél Kovács and many more.

Below you can check out all the highlights in photos, taken by FACT’s Elina Adinin and Ceili McGeever.

