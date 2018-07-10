Pional releases ‘XME’ / ‘One Night Stand’ 12″ on Phonica Records

The four-tracker is released digitally later this week.

Spanish producer Pional has released his latest 12″ on Phonica’s in-house label.

‘XME’ / ‘One Night Stand’ follows his recent ‘Miracle’ / ‘Tempest’ single for Permanent Vacation, and features two different versions of two tracks.

According to Phonica, ‘A-side track ‘XME’ is a “melancholic and uplifting” track with the ‘Quiet Ceremony’ version taking the melody in a darker direction. B-side track ‘One Night Stand’ is a “moody club track” with the ‘Slow Drumapella’ reducing it to its barest components.

‘XME’ / ‘One Night Stand’ is available on vinyl now from Phonica Records, with the 12″ following on July 13. Listen to the whole thing via SoundCloud below.

