Jamie Stewart makes a track in 10 minutes.

LA-born Jamie Stewart has been the driving force behind US experimental band Xiu Xiu since 2002. In that time they’ve released dozens of records, collaborated with noise titan Merzbow and Grouper, and even covered the music of Twin Peaks.

In short, Xiu Xiu have never stood still, consistently challenging even their own fans’ expectations of their music. It’s this tireless search for new ways to craft music that makes frontman Stewart a perfect Against The Clock guest.

Stewart took a unique approach to making a track in 10 minutes, using modular synth and lots of other hardware. Trust us, this is a wild one.

Xiu Xiu’s latest album The Air Force, DRUNK COMMENTARY is out now.

Watch next: Jameszoo – Against The Clock