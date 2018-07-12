Reggaeton DJ and producer Clara! drops debut 12″ Meneo

By , Jul 12 2018

Reggaetoneras selector Clara! teams up with PRR! PRR!’s Maoupa Mazzocchetti for her debut 12″.

Back in 2015, Spanish DJ Clara Sobrino released Reggaetoneras, a 40-minute mix focused on the work of the genre’s female MCs from the 1990s to the present day. She followed it up with two sequels, released on Low Jack’s Editions Gravats imprint: 2016’s Reggaetoneras 2 and this year’s stunning Reggaetoneras 3, which featured prominently in FACT’s second quarter report.

Today, Clara! releases her debut 12″ as a producer, in collaboration with PRR! PRR!’s Maoupa Mazzocchetti. Entitled Meneo, the 12″ will be released on Editions Gravats as part of the label’s club-ready BZH series.

Reggaetoneras selector Clara! teams up with PRR! PRR!'s Maoupa Mazzocchetti for her debut 12"

A blistering fusion of Sobrino’s beloved reggaeton and Mazzocchetti’s penchant for industrial/EBM sounds, the EP highlights the reggaeton genre’s plasticity, pushing relentlessly forward without losing sight of the dancefloor. It should appeal to anyone fascinated by the rhythmic mutations of Equiknoxx, Florentino or The Bug.

Meneo is out now on Editions Gravats.

Tracklist:

01 ‘Ruge’
02 ‘Ruge (Instrumental)’
03 ‘Ruge (Acapella)’
04 ‘El Raton’
05 ‘El Raton (Instrumental)’
06 ‘Discordia’

Read next: A beginner’s guide to the history and hybridity of reggaeton

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2018

Jun 30 2018

The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2018
For Club Use Only: The month’s best under-the-radar dance tracks

Sep 7 2016

The month's best under-the-radar dance tracks

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy