Caterina Barbieri collects Buchla 200 recordings on Born Again In The Voltage LP

Modular synthesist Caterina Barbieri will release an album of Buchla 200 recordings via Important Records on August 10.

Barbieri – who landed a spot on FACT’s best albums of 2017 with the meditative Patterns of Consciousness – recorded Born Again In The Voltage at Stockholm’s renowned Elektronmusikstudion (EMS) between August 2014 and August 2015 with vocals and cello played by Antonello Manzo.

“It was only when I encountered the Buchla 200 synthesizer in 2013 that I started doing my own electronic music,” Barbieri told FACT of her experience with the legendary modular system in an interview published this week. “It really changed my life; it taught me a way of listening to sound that years of classical training never revealed”.

The album will arrive alongside a split LP with ELEH, also released via Important on August 10. It features two long-form pieces on each side the label describes as “electronic sound poems” that “slowly unfurl rich timbre and harmonics with an austere stillness that is, somehow, ever-changing”.

Both albums can be pre-ordered from the Important website now. Listen to ‘How To Decode An Illusion’, taken from Born Again In The Voltage below.

