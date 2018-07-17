Foodman links up with Sun Araw to release new album, Aru Otoko No Densetsu

Aru Otoko No Densetsu will mark his debut release on the Sun Ark Records imprint.
Yokohama-based producer Foodman, AKA 食品まつり, will release his new album, Aru Otoko No Densetsu, on Los Angeles artist Sun Araw’s Sun Ark Records.
According to the label, the vinyl version of the LP will be accompanied with a booklet of drawings by Foodman himself. Listen to album tracks ‘Mizu Youkan’ and ‘Sauna’ here and watch his killer Boiler Room set from last year below.
Aru Otoko No Densetsu will be released on LP and digitally on September 21, and is available to preorder here. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Kakon
02. Percussion
03. 337
04. Akarui
05. Fue
06. Body
07. Mizu Youkan
08. Clock [Feat. Machina]
09. Tata
10. Tabij2
11. Sauna
12. Mozuka [Feat. Pillow Person]
