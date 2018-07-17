Raster announces first curated compilation with Frank Bretschneider

The first compilation features tracks from Benjamin Brunn, Retina.it, Pierce Warnecke and others.
Last winter, Raster co-founder Frank Bretschneider put together a compilation of unheard new music, concentrating on under-the-radar experimental sounds. It’s the first installment in a planned series of curated compilations from the long-running label, which recently split into two separate units: Raster and Noton.
Entitled SICHTEN 1, the compilation features tracks from Move D collaborator Benjamin Brunn, Room40’s Pierce Warnecke, veteran Italian duo Retina.it, Kyoto’s Mimicof and AGF-collaborator Zavoloka and you can hear Brunn’s ‘Joy’ now.
SICHTEN 1 will be released on September 21 on 2LP and digital, via Raster.
Tracklist:
01. Zavoloka – ‘Transmutatsia’
02. Mimicof – ‘Love Control’ (feat. hprizm)
03. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Joy’
04. Retina.it – ‘Horses’
05. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Unfold’
06. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Unt. Percussion Loop’
07. Mimicof – ‘Spark’
08. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Bogusstratagem’
09. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Circles’
10. Zavoloka – ‘Inflame’
11. Retina.it – ‘Rodeo’
12. Retina.it – ‘Gauchos’
13. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Alloy’
14. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Shiftform’
15. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Hddxenoglossy’
16. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Framework 12’
17. Mimicof – ‘Cycle’
18. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Coy’
