Raster announces first curated compilation with Frank Bretschneider

The first compilation features tracks from Benjamin Brunn, Retina.it, Pierce Warnecke and others.

Last winter, Raster co-founder Frank Bretschneider put together a compilation of unheard new music, concentrating on under-the-radar experimental sounds. It’s the first installment in a planned series of curated compilations from the long-running label, which recently split into two separate units: Raster and Noton.

Entitled SICHTEN 1, the compilation features tracks from Move D collaborator Benjamin Brunn, Room40’s Pierce Warnecke, veteran Italian duo Retina.it, Kyoto’s Mimicof and AGF-collaborator Zavoloka and you can hear Brunn’s ‘Joy’ now.

SICHTEN 1 will be released on September 21 on 2LP and digital, via Raster.

Tracklist:

01. Zavoloka – ‘Transmutatsia’

02. Mimicof – ‘Love Control’ (feat. hprizm)

03. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Joy’

04. Retina.it – ‘Horses’

05. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Unfold’

06. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Unt. Percussion Loop’

07. Mimicof – ‘Spark’

08. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Bogusstratagem’

09. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Circles’

10. Zavoloka – ‘Inflame’

11. Retina.it – ‘Rodeo’

12. Retina.it – ‘Gauchos’

13. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Alloy’

14. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Shiftform’

15. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Hddxenoglossy’

16. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Framework 12’

17. Mimicof – ‘Cycle’

18. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Coy’

Read next: Caterina Barbieri on synthesis, minimalism and creating living organisms out of sound