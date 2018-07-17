Raster announces first curated compilation with Frank Bretschneider

Jul 17 2018
Raster announces first curated compilation with Frank Bretschneider

The first compilation features tracks from Benjamin Brunn, Retina.it, Pierce Warnecke and others.

Last winter, Raster co-founder Frank Bretschneider put together a compilation of unheard new music, concentrating on under-the-radar experimental sounds. It’s the first installment in a planned series of curated compilations from the long-running label, which recently split into two separate units: Raster and Noton.

Entitled SICHTEN 1, the compilation features tracks from Move D collaborator Benjamin Brunn, Room40’s Pierce Warnecke, veteran Italian duo Retina.it, Kyoto’s Mimicof and AGF-collaborator Zavoloka and you can hear Brunn’s ‘Joy’ now.

SICHTEN 1 will be released on September 21 on 2LP and digital, via Raster.

Tracklist:

01. Zavoloka – ‘Transmutatsia’
02. Mimicof – ‘Love Control’ (feat. hprizm)
03. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Joy’
04. Retina.it – ‘Horses’
05. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Unfold’
06. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Unt. Percussion Loop’
07. Mimicof – ‘Spark’
08. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Bogusstratagem’
09. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Circles’
10. Zavoloka – ‘Inflame’
11. Retina.it – ‘Rodeo’
12. Retina.it – ‘Gauchos’
13. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Alloy’
14. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Shiftform’
15. Pierce Warnecke – ‘Hddxenoglossy’
16. Mads E. Nielsen – ‘Framework 12’
17. Mimicof – ‘Cycle’
18. Benjamin Brunn – ‘Coy’

