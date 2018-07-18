Amnesia Scanner announce debut album, Another Life

The Berlin-based music duo will release their long-awaited debut on September 7 via PAN.

Experimental club duo Amnesia Scanner have announced the release of their debut album, Another Life.

According to the label, the album sees the duo build on their abrasive experimental club music by drawing in “human and inhuman voices” while exploring conventional pop structures and “avant-EDM” sounds.

The album features two collaborations with fellow PAN artist Pan Daijing, including the previously released ‘AS Chaos’. Check out the video for album track ‘AS A.W.O.L’ below.

Amnesia Scanner, made up of duo Ville Haimala and Martti Kalliala, have released several projects since the group’s conception in 2014. As well as two EPs on Young Turks, they’ve produced the audio play Angels Rig Hook, and collaborated with PAN founder Bill Kouligas for the multimedia project LEXACHAST.

The album will be released on CD, LP and digitally on September 7, and is available to preorder here. Check out the album artwork and the track list below.

Tracklist:

01. AS Symmetribal

02. AS Unilinear [Feat. Pan Daijing]

03. AS A.W.O.L

04. AS Another Life

05. AS Daemon

06. AS Too Wrong

07. AS Spectacult [Feat. Oracle]

08. AS Faceless

09. AS Chain

10. AS Securtiaz

11. AS Chaos [Feat. Pan Daijing]

12. AS Rewild

