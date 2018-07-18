Mechatok – Against The Clock

Call the banger brigade, ASAP.

Over the past few years, Mechatok has developed a s§ignature sound all of his own. Drawing from his experience as a classical guitarist, the Berlin-based artist’s nimble, melodic tracks are like self-contained pop symphonies for the club.

Though he originally found a home for his music on the Stockholm-based Staycore collective and London’s Bala Club, it’s no surprise that his trance-esque sounds caught the ear of Lorenzo Senni, who released Mechatok’s recent EP All My Time on his Presto!? label.

We were eager to see what Mechatok could on Against The Clock, so we visited to his Berlin apartment where we caught him at work. Listen to the finished track below and find All My Time at Bandcamp. Listen to the finished track below.

