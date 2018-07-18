Nathan Micay, fka Bwana, makes Whities debut

Whities 017 will feature two new tracks from the Canadian producer.

The London label Whities has announced the release of a two track 12″ from Nathan Micay, the artist formerly known as Bwana.

Whities 017 will be available to purchase on LP and digitally on July 27. Check out the cover art, designed by Alex McCullough, below.

The 12″ marks the producer’s first release on Whities, and features tracks ‘First Casualty’ and ‘Beginning Ballads’. You can preorder Whities 017 at the Whities Bandcamp.

In honour of Akira week, listen to Micay’s killer track ‘Capsule’s Pride (Bikes)’ below. You can also revisit his Against The Clock episode below.

