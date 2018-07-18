Nathan Micay, fka Bwana, makes Whities debut

By , Jul 18 2018

Image via: Press

Whities 017 will feature two new tracks from the Canadian producer.

The London label Whities has announced the release of a two track 12″ from Nathan Micay, the artist formerly known as Bwana.

Whities 017 will be available to purchase on LP and digitally on July 27. Check out the cover art, designed by Alex McCullough, below.

Artwork by: Alex McCullough

 

The 12″ marks the producer’s first release on Whities, and features tracks ‘First Casualty’ and ‘Beginning Ballads’. You can preorder Whities 017 at the Whities Bandcamp.

In honour of Akira week, listen to Micay’s killer track ‘Capsule’s Pride (Bikes)’ below. You can also revisit his Against The Clock episode below.

Read Next: Listen to Nathan Micay’s incredible FACT mix

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jules Venturini to release 12″ on Whities, shares ‘Flying Kites’

Nov 16 2017

Jules Venturini to release 12" on Whities, shares 'Flying Kites'
Avalon Emerson announces new Whities 12″, shares ‘One More Fluorescent Rush’

Oct 25 2017

Avalon Emerson returns to Whities, shares 'One More Fluorescent...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy