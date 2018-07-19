Ancient Methods to release debut album featuring Regis and Prurient

The techno favorite will release The Jericho Records on his own label.

Industrial techno artist Ancient Methods has announced details of his debut album, set for release on October 1.

Despite a discography that stretches back over a decade, The Jericho Records is the first long-player from the producer, real name Michael Wollenhaupt. It features several high-profile guests, including Regis, Prurient, Orphx and Cindytalk.

According to a press release, The Jericho Records continues the biblical theme of the previous records on his Ancient Methods label, acting as a kind of “prequel” to those earlier releases.

Ancient Methods will tour Europe to support the album, taking in dates at Berghain, Fabric, Bassiani and more clubs across the continent. Check the full list of dates and listen to the album’s Regis collaboration, ‘Array The Troops’, below.

Ancient Methods tour dates:

Jul 20 – Tbilisi, Georgia @ Bassiani

Jul 21 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ Gamma Festival

Aug 03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Katharsis

Aug 04 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain

Sep 22 – London, UK @ Fabric

Sep 29 – Madrid, Spain @ Hex

Oct 13 – Nancy, France @ Nancy Jazz Pulsations Festival

Nov 17 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Theaters

Nov 30 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Black Factory at Closer

Dec 01 – Rome, Italy @ Ex-Dogana

