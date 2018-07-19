Chance the Rapper surprise releases four new songs

By , Jul 19 2018

Photograph by: Frazer Harrsion via Getty Images

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to announce the new tracks.

This week Chance the Rapper announced the arrival of a new album in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. Whilst this proved to be a false alarm, today the artist has shared four new songs.

Listen to ‘I Might Need Security’, ‘Work Out’, ‘Wala Cam [feat. Supa Bwe & Forever Band]’ and ’65th & Ingleside’ over at the rapper’s website, or check them out below.

The songs mark Chance’s first solo release since 2017’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama:Re-Wrapped, his Christmas mixtape with Jeremih. On July 21, the rapper will headline at the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago.

Read Next: Singles Club: We all woke up in a fucked-up America

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Amnesia Scanner announce debut album, Another Life

Jul 18 2018

Amnesia Scanner announce debut album Another Life
Jlin announces score for choreographer Wayne Mcgregor’s Autobiography

Jul 17 2018

Jlin announces score for choreographer Wayne Mcgregor's...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy