Chance the Rapper surprise releases four new songs

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to announce the new tracks.

This week Chance the Rapper announced the arrival of a new album in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. Whilst this proved to be a false alarm, today the artist has shared four new songs.

Listen to ‘I Might Need Security’, ‘Work Out’, ‘Wala Cam [feat. Supa Bwe & Forever Band]’ and ’65th & Ingleside’ over at the rapper’s website, or check them out below.

The songs mark Chance’s first solo release since 2017’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama:Re-Wrapped, his Christmas mixtape with Jeremih. On July 21, the rapper will headline at the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago.

