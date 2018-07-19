Tirzah shares title track from forthcoming debut Devotion

Listen to the stunning Coby Sey collaboration now.
Experimental pop artist Tirzah has shared a new song ‘Devotion [feat. Coby Sey]’, taken from her forthcoming debut album of the same name.
Featuring woozy, piano-led production and backing vocals from Coby Sey, ‘Devotion’ is a potent blend of sad-but-sexy ambience and striking lyricism. Check out the video below.
Previously this year Tirzah has shared the tracks ‘Gladly’ and ‘Affection’, both also cuts from the album. Written and produced in collaboration with long-time collaborator Mica Levi, Devotion is out on August 10.
You can preorder Devotion on LP, CD and digitally now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Fine Again
02. Do You Know
03. Gladly
04. Holding On
05. Affection
06. Basic Need
07. Guilty
08. Devotion (feat. Coby Sey)
09. Go Now
10. Say When
11. Reach
