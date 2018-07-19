Tirzah shares title track from forthcoming debut Devotion

Listen to the stunning Coby Sey collaboration now.

Experimental pop artist Tirzah has shared a new song ‘Devotion [feat. Coby Sey]’, taken from her forthcoming debut album of the same name.

Featuring woozy, piano-led production and backing vocals from Coby Sey, ‘Devotion’ is a potent blend of sad-but-sexy ambience and striking lyricism. Check out the video below.

Previously this year Tirzah has shared the tracks ‘Gladly’ and ‘Affection’, both also cuts from the album. Written and produced in collaboration with long-time collaborator Mica Levi, Devotion is out on August 10.

You can preorder Devotion on LP, CD and digitally now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Fine Again

02. Do You Know

03. Gladly

04. Holding On

05. Affection

06. Basic Need

07. Guilty

08. Devotion (feat. Coby Sey)

09. Go Now

10. Say When

11. Reach

