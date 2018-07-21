Devon Welsh of Majical Cloudz announces solo album Dream Songs

Watch the video for opening track ‘By the Daylight’ now.

Devon Welsh, former frontman of Montreal duo Majical Cloudz, has announced his debut solo album.

Out August 24 on You Are Accepted, Dream Songs was recorded and produced by Braids’ Austin Tufts and features previously released singles ‘I’ll Be Your Ladder’ and ‘Vampires.’

According to the press release, the LP is “a collection of ten powerful songs inspired by the passing of seasons and the intricacies of love.” See the artwork and tracklist below.

Check out the video for the album’s opening track ‘By the Daylight’. “Life often seems like a catastrophe of one kind or another, events seem out of our control. Sometimes it feels like we’re just swept along in a tide we don’t really understand, and this song is about experiencing that feeling,” Welsh said of the song in a press release.

Tracklist:

01. ‘By the Daylight’

02. ‘Summer’s End’

03. ‘Dreams Have Pushed You Around’

04. ‘Vision’

05. ‘Comedian’

06. ‘Chances’

07. ‘Vampires’

08. ‘I’ll Be Your Ladder’

09. ‘Over The Sky’

10. ‘Take It Easy’