David Bowie’s first demo recording found in an old bread bin

By , Jul 23 2018
The recording of a 16-year-old Bowie singing ‘I Never Dreamed’ is expected to fetch £10,000 at auction.

As The Guardian reports, a long-lost recording of David Bowie singing ‘I Never Dreamed’ with his first band, The Konrads, has been discovered by former Konrad drummer and manager David Hadfield. Listen to a clip of the recording below.

There are no other recordings of the demo in existence, as Decca, the label the band produced the demo tape for, eventually turned them down. Bowie, known at that time as David Jones, then left the band citing creative differences.

The recording will be sold by Omega Auctions in September. Auctioneer Paul Fairweather acknowledged the tape as “completely unique and of great historical interest, being the earliest studio recording of a fledgling musician who would go on to super stardom”. See photos of the rare tape, via Omega Auction’s website, below.

Photography by: Omega Auctions

 

David Bowie’s last release was 2016’s Blackstar and would be his final album. He died of liver cancer two days after the album’s release.

