Icelandic vocalist Kristin Anna shares first single from new album I Must Be The Devil

By , Jul 23 2018

Photograph by: Ragnar Kjartansson

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Watch the Ragnar Kjartansson-directed video for ‘Forever Love’ now.

Vocalist and composer Kristin Anna has shared the first track from her forthcoming album I Must Be The Devil, set to be released by Ragnar Kjartansson’s Bel-Air Glamour records and The Vinyl Factory in October.

A melancholy, euphoric love song, that brings the former múm singer’s fragile vocals to the fore, ‘Forever Love’ is accompanied by a cinematic video, directed by Allan Sigurðsson and Ragnar Kjartansson. Check it out below.

I Must Be The Devil the 2015 release of Kristin Anna’s Howl, and Kjartansson’s own epic 9-screen audio-visual work The Visitors.

Catch up on the antics of Ragnar and the Bel-Air Glamour gang below.

Tags:

