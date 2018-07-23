Oneohtrix Point Never debuts new visuals for Age Of tracks ‘The Station’ & ‘We’ll Take It’

“Two tales from the excess/bondage cusp.”

Oneohtrix Point Never debuted new visuals for two tracks from his excellent album Age Of today (July 23). The video for ‘The Station’, directed by Why Be and Musica Jao collaborator Daylen Seu, takes the form of darkly animated fetish fever dream, whilst the visuals for the Mad TV-sampling ‘We’ll Take It’ comes from long-time OPN collaborator Nate Boyce & Last Resistance.

The Station and We’ll Take It will release digitally and on vinyl 12″ respectively, this Friday July 27, via Warp Records. Check out both videos below.

Oneohtrix Point Never continues his MYRIAD live tour in support of Age Of. Check out the dates below, as well as the artwork and tracklists for both of his forthcoming EPs.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Station’

02. ‘Monody’

03. ‘Blow by Blow’

04. ‘Trance 1’

MYRIAD live dates:

2018

Sept 12 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East

Sept 20 – Berlin, Germany @ Saal 1, Funkhaus for Red Bull Music Festival Berlin

Sept 24 – Paris, France @ 104 Centquatre Presented by Red Bull Music Festival Paris

Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Disney Concert Hall

2019

Mar 8 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

