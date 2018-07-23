Synth-pop artist SPELLLING announces forthcoming 7″ Hard To Please on Scared Bones

Check out the trippy visuals for A-side ‘Hard To Please’ now.

California-based artist SPELLLING has signed to Brooklyn independent label Sacred Bones. Her new 7″ Hard To Please, will be released via the independent label on August 3.

The new release pairs the off-kilter stomper ‘Hard To Please’ with a cover of Sparks’ 1979 disco epic ‘My Other Voice’ on the flip. Check out the video for ‘Hard To Please’ below.

SPELLLING, the musical alias of artist Tia Cabral, started making music in 2015 “to carry on the creative legacy of a lost loved one”. According to a press release, Hard To Please draws on “the bittersweet passions of an obsessive romance”, juxtaposing the romantic with the sinister to create “divine soul music, soft in its restraint but heavy with passion.”

Hard To Please is available to preorder digitally – and on both yellow and black vinyl – via Sacred Bones now. Check out the cover art for the 7″, as well as SPELLLING’s US tour dates in support of the release, below.

US Tour Dates:

Aug 05 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club w/ Miserable

Aug 09 – San Francisco, CA @ McEvoy FoundaQon for the Arts

Oct 05 – Arcata, CA @ Lost Coast Fest

