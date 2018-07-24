Helena Hauff releases two new tracks from her forthcoming album Qualm

Listen to ‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’ and ‘It Was All Fields Around Here When I Was A Kid’ now.

Electro icon Helena Hauff has dropped two new tracks from her highly anticipated new album Qualm, which will be released via Ninja Tune on August 3.

Both tracks are irresistible slices of smokey EBM and electro, sounds we have come to expect from the Hamburg-based producer. Listen to both ‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’ and ‘It Was All Fields Around Here When I Was A Kid’ below.

Last Wednesday (July 18) a video appeared online featuring the artist. The short film, also called ‘Qualm’, featured music by a ‘mysterious’ artist HH253. On the same day, 150 hand-numbered white labels by the same artist were distributed to selected record stores.

Qualm will be available on vinyl and digital formats on August 3 via Ninja Tune, and is available to preorder now. Check out the album artwork and what must be a strong contender for 2018’s best tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Barrow Boot Boys’

02. ‘Lifestyle Guru’

03. ‘btdr-revisited’

04. ‘Entropy Created You And Me’

05. ‘Fag Butts In The Fire Bucket’

06. ‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’

07. ‘The Smell Of Suds And Steel’

08. ‘Primordial Sludge’

09. ‘Qualm’

10. ‘No Qualms’

11. ‘Panegyric’

12. ‘It Was All Fields Around Here When I Was A Kid’

Read Next: Roland and Puma reveal a new TR-808 inspired sneaker collection