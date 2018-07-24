Rabit announces Jodorowsky-influenced new album, Life After Death

The follow-up to last year’s incredible Les Fleurs Du Mal will arrive on Halcyon Veil this October.

Houston producer and composer Rabit, the musical alias of Eric Burton, has announced that his third LP, Life After Death, will be released via Halcyon Veil on October 5.

Marking a cinematic and psychedelic departure from his earlier experimentations with grime and industrial music, Life After Death is compared in a press release with DJ Screw, Japanese ambient musician Hiroshi Yoshimura and the work of Alejandro Jodorowsky. Listen to ‘III” now.

Of the album’s “genre-free expressions”, Rabit says in a press release, “the probing and revisiting of genres in electronic music felt fetishistic and limiting and wasn’t the best way for me to communicate”. Regarding Life After Death, the producer describes his work on the album in more esoteric terms, asserting, “Exploring sound is alchemy if you want it to be”.

Earlier this year, Rabit released an excellent mixtape of chopped and screwed edits, CRY ALONE DIE ALONE. Halcyon Veil will release Life After Death on vinyl and digital formats on October 5, and the album is available to preorder now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

<a href="http://halcyonveil.bandcamp.com/album/rabit-life-after-death">Rabit – Life After Death by Rabit</a>

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Quickening’

02. ‘Spiral’

03. ‘III’

04. ‘All I Have’

05. ‘V’

06. ‘6 Devil’

07. ‘Dream’

08. ‘Blue Death’

09. ‘IX (Regret)’

10. ‘eX’

11. ‘Daydream’

12. ’12’

