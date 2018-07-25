Yves Tumor drops baffling indie pop jam ‘Noid’ on Warp

Well that was unexpected.

Multi-disciplinary artist Yves Tumor is best known for ethereal ambient compositions and a rabidly aggressive live show. Having recently signed to Warp, the artist has today released a new song, ‘Noid’. Listen to the track below.

Whilst the use of looped samples and ambiguous yet arresting lyricism is nothing new for Yves Tumor, track is certainly an enormous departure for the artist, sounding more like ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ than ‘The Feeling When You Walk Away’.

The track follows the beautiful ambient album Experiencing The Deposit Of Faith, which was released last year for free. The track ‘Limerence’, taken from the artist’s debut When Man Fails You, featured on the PAN ambient compilation Mono No Aware, also released last year.

‘Noid’ marks Yves Tumor’s first release on Warp and is available to stream and buy now.

