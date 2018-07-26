Ghostly reboot dance imprint Spectral Sound with new compilation Spectral 139

Listen to Nigil Caenaan’s 1996 track ‘January’s End’ from the compilation now.

Ghostly International’s long-running dance imprint Spectral Sound returns this September with Spectral 139, an eight track compilation featuring music from Russell E.L. Butler, Minimal Violence and X-Altera.

The compilation will be released on vinyl and digital formats via Spectral Sound on September 21. Listen to Nigil Caenaan’s rare 1996 hardware jam ‘January’s End’ now.

According to a press release, ‘January’s End’ was made in a flurry of inspiration after Vergel Evans, aka Nigil Caenaan, was left awe-struck after seeing Jeff Mills play a blinding set at Pontiac institution Industry.

Initially released in a very limited run of vinyl, “approximately 200, 100 of which went to Detroit shops”, copies of the record ended up in the collections of Carlos Souffront, Frankie Bones and Ghostly founder Sam Valenti.

Spectral 139 will be available on 2xLP and digital formats via Spectral Sound on September 21, and is available to preorder now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Gunnar Haslam – ‘Versione Antica’

02. Minimal Violence – ‘Travel By Night’

03. Matrixxman & Riccardo Limiti – ‘Inferno’

04. Russell E.L. Butler – ‘Run Away With My Heart’

05. D’Marc Cantu – ‘Regular People’

06. Earth Trax x Newborn Jr. – Paradox

07. X-Altera – Entry (JTC’s Sparkz Mahlecyul Remix)

08. Nigil Caenaan – January’s End

Read Next: Deep Inside – July 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist