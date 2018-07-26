Step inside Richard Fearless’ shipping container studio overlooking the Thames

The Death In Vegas founder lets us into his studio.

FACT has done many studio tours over the years, but we’ve never seen anything quite like Richard Fearless’ shipping container studio overlooking the River Thames.

Located in east London’s Docklands area, just a short distance from the O2 Arena, the tiny studio houses all the synths Fearless has amassed over his three decades in music, including the vintage gear used on Death In Vegas’s albums and solo material on his label, Drone.

We paid Fearless a visit where he gave us the lowdown on some of his favorite pieces of gear, including Roland’s MC-202 groovebox and the VHF monitoring unit used to record radio chatter for the most recent Death In Vegas album, 2016’s Transmission.

Watch above and don’t miss Death in Vegas live in London tomorrow (July 27).

