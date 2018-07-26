Ron Morelli announces new album Disappearer on Hospital Productions

The L.I.E.S boss returns to the cult label.

Ron Morelli has announced his latest album, Disappearer, which will be released via Dominick Fernow’s cult label Hospital Productions on September 21.

If the single ‘Laugh Taker’ is anything to go by, listeners can expect a return to the unsettling tone and ice-cold electronic nastiness of Morelli’s controversial debut Spit. Listen to the track now.

Described in a press release as “a fusion of base level hardware programming, open room mic recordings and extensive computer processing”, Disappearer was mixed with the help of Parisian producer and L.I.E.S. artist Krikor Kouchian. The label compares its sound to a combination of early tape minimalism and “90s Hague scum techno”.

Disappearer will be available on 2×12″ vinyl and cassette via Hospital Productions on September 21, and is available to preorder from the label’s Bandcamp now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Narco Frq’

02. ‘Laugh Taker’

03. ‘Hellgate Bridge’

04. ‘FXK Ripper’

05. ‘Golden Oldies’

06. ‘Re-Runs’

07. ‘Hole In The Head’

08. ‘Border Dust (202 Version)

09. ‘Disappearer’

10. ‘AM Drowner’

11. ‘Men Visible From Window’

12. ‘Snow On The Headstone’

13. ‘Squeeze’

