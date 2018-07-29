Nídia, Rafael Toral and more names added to Portugal’s OUT.FEST 2018

Portugal’s experimental music essential.

OUT.FEST has announced the second wave of names for its 2018 edition, with Príncipe Discos prodigy Nídia and Portuguese experimental music pioneer Rafael Toral among the new additions.

Lisbon modular synth talent Sofia Mestre, aka Clothilde, and rising Lisbon producer Kerox – part of the Xita Records crew – are also set to appear at the October festival, which is co-curated by OUT.RA Associação Cultural and Filho Único.

Elsewhere, veteran Portuguese composer Cândido Lima will present his seminal 1979 piece Oceanos as an audiovisual extravaganza. Toral will be joined by fellow Space Collective 3 band members to play 2017’s Room40-released Moon Field.

Previously announced artists include Birmingham noise legend Mick Harris, aka Fret, trans activist, singer and composer Linn da Quebrada and FACT favorite Lotic. OUT.FEST takes place between October 5-6 in the town of Barreiro, which is a short ferry ride from Lisbon.

Tickets are now on sale. Check the OUT.FEST site for more lineup info and rewind back to Nídia’s dizzying FACT mix.

