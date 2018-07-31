Berlin Atonal 2018 finalizes lineup with Caterina Barbieri, Pariah, Powder and more

The Berlin festival adds even more FACT favorites to its incredible program.

Berlin Atonal has announced the full lineup for it’s 2018 edition, which takes place at Kraftwerk Berlin from August 22 to 26.

Some of these unmissable additions include Caterina Barbieri’s debut A/V show with Italian video artist Ruben Spini, Pariah performing his latest full-length Here From Where We Are and the world premiere of the Atonal commissioned collaboration between Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley and INA-GRM director François Bonnet, AKA Kassel Jaeger.

Other highlights include the avant-garde duo Killa-Oma, the world premiere of Claude Speeede’s audiovisual collaboration with filmmakers Sasha Litvintseva and Beny Wagner, as well as Japanese sound designer ENA soundtracking an edit of Kenta Iwamoto’s documentary Bridge live on Atonal’s closing night.

PLO Man, Powder, DJ Sports, DJ Marcelle, Chevel and Felix K have also been added to the bill, joining previously announced FACT favorites Beatrice Dillon, object blue, Objekt, Lucrecia Dalt and Lanark Artefax. Check out the full lineup below, and buy the last remaing day tickets over at the Berlin Atonal website.

Berlin Atonal 2018 full program:

48k

Aasthma (Peder Mannerfelt + Pär Grindvik)

Actress

Alessandro Adriani

Alpha 606

Anete K b2b LZE

Astrid Sonne presents Ephemeral

Batu

Beatrice Dillon

Blue Hour

British Murder Boys

Bruta Non Calculant

Caroline Lethó

Caroline Lethô

Changsie

Chevel

Claude Speed + Sasha Litvintseva + Beny Wagner

Cloudo b2b Mayhem

Courtesy

Cura Machines with Rainer Kohlberger

David Morley

DJ Marcelle / Another Nice Mess

DJ Sports

Djrum

ENA b2b Felix K

Eric Maltz

Eris Drew

Esi + Octachoron present Fear Pollution

Gábor Lázár presents Unfold

Giant Swan

Golden Medusa

Group A with Dead Slow Ahead

Helena Hauff

Hiro Kone presents Pure Expenditure

HVL

Iona Fortune presents Chaotic Profusion

ishi vu

Jay Glass Dubs

June

Kassel Jaeger + Stephen O’Malley

Killer-Oma (Killer Bong + Isao Suzuki)

Klara Lewis

Kolorit (Lowtec + Kassem Mosse)

Konx-om-Pax

LABOUR presents next time, die consciously (بیگانگی)

Lanark Artefax

Layne

Le Syndicat Electronique

Lena Willikens

Leslie Winer presents ©ont. with Gazelle Misst’inkiette + Maeve Rose

Lil Mofo

Lucrecia Dalt presents Synclines

Lutto Lento

Machine Woman

Martina Lussi

Misantropen

Mohammed Reza Mortazavi + Fis

Moopie

Mun Sing

Nemo + Castro

Neon Chambers (Kangding Ray + Sigha)

Nika J

Nikakoi

Object Blue

Objekt

Optimo

Ora Iso

Outer Space presents Organic Dial

Paradox

Pariah

Patricia

Phantom Love

Photonz

PLO Man

Possible Futures

Powder

Prequel Tapes

PTU

Regis

Rezzett

Robin Fox

Samuel Kerridge

Shifted / Broken English Club / Ilpo Väisänen

Sigha

Simo Cell b2b Low Jack

Sissel Wincent b2b Anastasia Kristensen

Skee Mask

Solid Blake

Sophia Loizou

SW. / SVN

The Bridge soundtracked by ENA

Transcendence Orchestra

Tutu

Veronica Vasicka

Yousuke Yukimatsu

YPY

