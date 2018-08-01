Ambient explorer Yamaneko returns with new EP on Local Action, Afterglow

Listen to ‘Second Encounter’ now.

Ambient explorer Yamaneko will follow up last year’s Spa Commissions mini-LP with a five-track EP on Local Action, Afterglow.

According to a press release, Afterglow is his “darkest, fullest release to date” and sees him “shredding, distorting and reversing trance signifiers into brutal, broken compositions, honing in on the most unhinged aspects of euphoria.”

Despite this shift in tone, fans of his 2014 debut Pixel Wave Embrace will be happy to hear that ‘Oslo House Sunrise 4K’ offers one of his most “gentle but arresting songs yet”. On ‘Second Encounter’, which you can stream below, he brings a cinematic quality to his sound.

Afterglow is the first record from Yamaneko since last year’s Spa Commissions, a mini-album of tracks originally recorded for spas around Europe.

In his review, FACT’s John Twells said: “It bears all the aesthetic hallmarks of a New Age disc intended to accompany the sweet smell of incense and a stranger’s hands pushing into your tired joints”.

Yamaneko will support the EP with a new live show that debuts at Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Festival (September 6-9) before appearing at London’s Rye Wax (September 19) and Norway’s Insomnia Festival (October 24-27)

