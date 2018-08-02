Matthew Herbert’s classic Parts series to get reissued on Accidental Jnr

The sub-label imprint of Herbert’s own Accidental Records will release the much loved ’90s house classics.

Accidental Jnr, the club-focused sub-label of Matthew Herbert’s Accidental Records, has announced the reissue of Matthew Herbert’s Parts series, a collection of 12″s originally released on Phono between 1995 and 1996.

The 12″s will be released on vinyl and digitally over the coming months, and will be the first time that most of these releases have ever been repressed. They will include essential tracks such as ‘Deeper’, ‘Take Me Back’, ‘Resident’, ‘People That Make The Music’ and ‘See You On Monday’.

Parts 1 – 5 will be available from the Accidental Records store over the coming months. Check below for the tracklists and release dates of all the releases.

Part 1 Tracklist:

A1. ‘Rude’

A2. ‘OO Licky’

B1. ‘See You Monday’

Release Date: August 12

Part 2 Tracklist:

A1. ‘Deeper’

B2. ‘Non-Stop’

B3. ‘Shuffler’

Release Date: August 24

Part 3 Tracklist:

A1. ‘Butt-Head’

B2. ‘People That Make The Music’

B3. ‘Thinking Of You’

Release Date: September 7

Part 4 Tracklist:

A1. ‘Pen’

A2. ‘Pump’

B1. ‘Take Me Back’

B2. ‘Resident’

Release Date: September 21

Part 5 Tracklist:

A1. ‘Move It’

A2. ‘Our Love (Has Got Me Movin’)

B1. ‘UK Spring’

B2. ‘Love The DJ’

Release Date: October 5

Watch Next: Re-visit the first episode of Analogue with Matthew Herbert