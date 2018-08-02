The Golden Filter’s Penelope Trappes signs to Houndstooth for new album Penelope Two

Listen to ‘Carry Me’, the first track from her sophomore LP.

One half of The Golden Filter Penelope Trappes will release her new album, Penelope Two, on Houndstooth. The follow up to the artist’s Optimo-released debut, Penelope One, will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digitally on October 26.

First single ‘Carry Me’, sounds like Scott Walker collaborating with Julee Cruise, with ethereal vocals floating amidst swirling synth drones and muffled percussion.

In Trappes’ own words, “Penelope Two was built around field recordings, mantras and meditations”. She describes the record as the result of working “with guitars and synth drones, along with piano and reverb, to create depth and texture”.

Penelope Two is available for preorder at the Houndstooth store, or via Trappes Bandcamp.

