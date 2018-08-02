Uruguayan producer Lechuga Zafiro makes N.A.A.F.I debut with new EP Testigo

By , Aug 2 2018

Photograph by: Press

Check out the unnerving video for single ‘Aqua y Puerta’ now.

N.A.A.F.I affiliate Lechuga Zafiro has announced his forthcoming EP Testigo, the artist’s debut release for the Mexico City-based label, coming August 16.

According to a press release, the five-track EP is “a composition of different aquatic textures, breaking woods, desperate humans, toads, and visual representations of music”.

Lechuga Zafiro has previously contributed tracks to compilations by underground club mainstays Staycore, Club Chai and Track Meet, as well providing an off-kilter remix for Embaci’s ‘Frequency’, taken from her 2016 collaborative project with avant-club label supergroup NON VS. N.A.A.F.I.

Testigo will be available digitally August 16. Preorder it at the N.A.A.F.I Bandcamp, or via Boomkat. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Artwork by: Irene Kopelmann

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ita’
02. ‘Pájarocámara’
03. ‘Agua y Puerta’
04. ‘Sapo Diablo’
05. ‘Corazón Negro del Río de la Plata’

Read Next: 7 must-hear mixes from July 2018: Warehouse electro, 90’s techno and Fractal Fantasy

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Houston label Majía launch charity compilation series Exhibition

Jul 30 2018

Houston label Majía launch charity compilation series Exhibition
DEBIT marries ambient and Latin club on her debut album Animus

Feb 23 2018

DEBIT marries ambient and Latin club on her debut album Animus

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy