FACT to livestream The Black Madonna’s We Still Believe street party this Saturday

By , Aug 3 2018

The Black Madonna brings the party to the streets of East London.

This Saturday (August 4) Chicago’s The Black Madonna will  host her very own street party, We Still Believe, which will take place around Shoreditch’s Clifton Street from 1pm onwards.

Gerd Janson, Prosumer, HAAI and The Black Madonna herself will be playing across the day, but if you can’t get to London, good news – you can watch the whole thing exclusively on FACT’s Facebook, YouTube and homepage.

Buy tickets for both the We Still Believe street party and the after party at Village Underground here.

Read Next: Deep Inside – July 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

From Peggy Gou to A$AP Rocky: Parklife 2018 in photos

Jun 11 2018

From Peggy Gou to A$AP Rocky: Parklife 2018 in photos
The Black Madonna announces We Still Believe street party in East London

Jun 1 2018

The Black Madonna announces We Still Believe street party in...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy