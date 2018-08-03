FACT to livestream The Black Madonna’s We Still Believe street party this Saturday

The Black Madonna brings the party to the streets of East London.

This Saturday (August 4) Chicago’s The Black Madonna will host her very own street party, We Still Believe, which will take place around Shoreditch’s Clifton Street from 1pm onwards.

Gerd Janson, Prosumer, HAAI and The Black Madonna herself will be playing across the day, but if you can’t get to London, good news – you can watch the whole thing exclusively on FACT’s Facebook, YouTube and homepage.

Buy tickets for both the We Still Believe street party and the after party at Village Underground here.

