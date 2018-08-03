Experimental vocalist GABI announces sophomore album Empty Me

Listen to single ‘Whole With You’ now.

Experimental singer and composer GABI, AKA New York-based Gabrielle Herbst, has announced the release of her new album Empty Me, coming October 5 via Double Double Whammy.

The follow-up to her Software-released debut Sympathy features collaborations with violist Jacob Falby, flutist Laura Cox, percussionist Matt Evans and producer Steve Hauschildt.

Discussing the new sound of the album in a press release, Herbst explained her more direct approach: “I was drawn to music that had that element of necessity to it. I wanted to find that in myself and strip everything else away.”

Empty Me will be released on October 5 via Double Double Whammy, and is available to preorder now. Check out GABI’s incredible Against The Clock, as well as the album artwork and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

01. Ahhh

02. Sleep

03. Until The End

04. Wild Sunflowers

05. Whole With You

06. Let’s Not Exist

07. Boom Boom Kiki

08. Breath

09. Naked

10. :::: (flute)

11. Stranded In Heathrow

12. Falling For A Stranger

13. Holy

