Oren Ambarchi, Konrad Sprenger and Efdemin collaborate on EP for A-TON

By , Aug 3 2018

Image via: Ostgut Ton

Panama / Suez is two tracks of “kraut-y, groove-based post-techno”.

Ostgut Ton’s ambient and experimental sub-label A-TON is releasing a collaborative EP from Oren Ambarchi, Konrad Sprenger and Phillip Sollmann aka Efdemin.

Titled Panama / Suez, the record features two longform compositions of “kraut-y, groove-based post-techno that unfurl through mutating polyrhythms and chiming, ethereal guitar play,” according to the label.

A press release says that the trio collaborated with the aim of creating “subtly shifting musical passageways: sonic routes that run between continents of musical category” (the track titles seem to refer to the Panama and Suez canals).

Australian multi-instrumentalist Ambarchi has a history of interesting collaborations: over the past few years he’s teamed up with Jim O’Rourke, Ricardo Villalobos and Stephen O’Malley across various recorded and live projects.

Panama / Suez is released on August 31 across vinyl and digital formats. It’s the fifth release on A-TON since it launched in 2016 with a retrospective collection of music from Luke Slater’s The 7th Plain alias.

Earlier this year, Efdemin appeared on FACT’s Against The Clock series – watch that below.

Read next: Caterina Barbieri on synthesis, minimalism and creating living organisms out of sound

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Efdemin – Against The Clock

Jun 13 2018

Efdemin – Against The Clock
Ricardo Villalobos, Jim O’Rourke guest on Oren Ambarchi’s Hubris album

Aug 22 2016

Ricardo Villalobos, Jim O'Rourke guest on Oren Ambarchi's Hubris

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy