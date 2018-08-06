Watch FACT’s livestream of The Black Madonna’s Shoreditch street party

Relive raucous sets from HAAi, Prosumer, Gerd Janson and The Black Madonna herself.

Last weekend saw Chicago’s The Black Madonna bring the party to Shoreditch’s Clifton Street for We Still Believe, a day-long street party complete with killer tunes, incredible dancers and extremely good vibes.

FACT was there to livestream the whole thing, and the event proved to be the sensation we knew it would be. Check out all of the performances below.

