Last weekend Krankbrother and The Black Madonna teamed up to throw an epic all-day street party in East London’s Clifton Street. Gerd Janson, Prosumer, HAAi and The Black Madonna herself played throughout the day, joined by some of London’s most exquisite dancers.

FACT’s Elina Adibin was there to capture all the action. Check out the photos below and rewatch the full stream.