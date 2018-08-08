Amirali – Against The Clock

A Balearic sunset soundtrack in 10 minutes.

Iran-born producer Amirali started attracting attention back in 2012 with his lush, club-rooted soundscapes back in 2012 with his debut album for Crosstown Rebels, In Time.

His latest EP, Odyssey, sees him continue to develop his rich style of house music with the kind of sunny Balearic textures custom-made for Ibizan sunsets.

We put his skills to the test on this week’s Against The Clock, where he made an atmospheric, downtempo slow-burner from his north London studio featuring live vocals and a few carefully selected pieces of gear running with Ableton Live.

Amirali will be presenting a collaborative concert with The Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich on October 5th.

