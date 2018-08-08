Le Guess Who? 2018 announces Asia Argento-curated Future Feminism program

The performance was announced alongside curated programs from RVNG Intl., ONCEIM and Moor Mother.

Le Guess Who?, which takes place from November 8 – 11 across various venues in Utrecht, has announced the complete series of curated programs for its 2018 edition.

The Asia Argento-curated Future Feminism program will present a special theatrical performance featuring artists Kembra Pfahler and Johanna Constantine. The performance will be based around the 13 tenets of the Future Feminism collective, and will be accompanied by a discussion and film program.

In addition, the festival will also see a selection of performances from independent label RVNG Intl., as well as two pieces presented by the Orchestre de Nouvelles Créations, Expérimentations et Improvisations Musicales (ONCEIM).

RVNG Intl. will celebrate its 15-year anniversary with a selection of performances, including experimental producer Lucrecia Dalt, percussionist Greg Fox and avant-cellist Oliver Coates.

ONCEIM will present two immersive pieces, ‘Gruides’, a collaboration with Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, and ‘Occam Océan’, a collaboration with Éliane Radigue.

Le Guess Who?’s curators have now finalized their programs. Asia Argento has added performances from Joe Coleman, Rose McGowan and Ian Svenonius’ Escape-ism, whilst Shabaka Hutchings has invited Orchestra Of Spheres and DJ Noss to join his lineup. Finally, Moor Mother has enlisted FAKA, LYZZA and Eartheater to round off her program.

The announcement follows previously confirmed programs curated by Devendra Banhart, Moor Mother, Asia Argento and Shabaka Hutchings, featuring FACT favourites 700 Bliss, Lucrecia Dalt, Oliver Coates and RP BOO.

Tickets for Le Guess Who? are available at the festival website, with four-day passes on sale now and day tickets available in early September.

Read Next: Sheffield’s No Bounds Festival expands program for 2018