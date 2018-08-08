Matthew Dear returns with Bunny, his first album in six years

By , Aug 8 2018

Photograph by: Chad Kamenshine

Listen to two new tracks, ‘Bunny’s Dream’ and ‘Echo’, now.

Ghostly International and Spectral Sound co-founder Matthew Dear has announced his first album in six years. Bunny will be released via Ghostly on October 12.

The release follows Dear’s 2017 singles ‘Modafinil Blues’ and the Tegan and Sara-featuring ‘Bad Ones’. Listen to lead single ‘Bunny’s Dream’ and additional album track ‘Echo’ now, which both feature off-kilter electro-pop production and Dear’s signature sultry baritone.

In his six-year hiatus, Matthew Dear released the full-length Alpha under his techno alias Audion and contributed to the long-running DJ-Kicks series.

In a press release the artist provides a novel explanation for the record’s title: “Why Bunny? Fundamentally, I love the way the word looks and sounds…Bunnies are cute. Bunnies are weird. They’re soft. They’re sexy. They’re lucky. They wildly procreate.”

Bunny will be released via Ghostly International on October 12, and is available to preorder now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bunny’s Dream’
02. ‘Calling ’
03. ‘Can You Rush Them’
04. ‘Echo’
05. ‘Modafinil Blues ’
06. ‘What You Don’t Know ’
07. ‘Horses (feat. Tegan and Sara)’
08. ‘Moving Man ’
09. ‘Bunny’s Interlude’
10. ‘Duke of Dens’
11. ‘Electricity’
12. ‘Kiss Me Forever’
13. ‘Bad Ones (feat. Tegan and Sara)’
14. ‘Before I Go’

Read Next: FACT Singles Club – Neneh Cherry and Robyn compete for the title of Comeback Queen

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Ghostly reboot dance imprint Spectral Sound with new compilation Spectral 139

Jul 26 2018

Ghostly reboot dance imprint Spectral Sound with new compilation...
Printworks London announces November events including Matthew Dear, Mumdance and Clark

Aug 30 2017

Printworks London announces November events including Matthew...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy